Lisa Kudrow Confirms Friends Reunion ‘Definitely’ Happening

Photo: Getty Images

2021 so far has been an unpredictable, upsetting mess, but at least we know one thing for certain: the wildly expensive Friends reunion is moving forward, according to Lisa Kudrow. “I pre-shot something for it already, so we’re definitely doing it,” Kudrow told Rob Lowe on his podcast. Kudrow also revealed that shooting will likely begin in “early, early spring” after production was delayed last year due to the pandemic. The reunion will not feature any new scripted material, but will instead see the original cast reminiscing on old times. “It’s us getting together which doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped,” Kudrow said. The reunion will air on HBO Max, with the release date TBD.