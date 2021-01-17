turn it up Photo: AFP via Getty Images

It’s the most culturally significant playlist since Katy Perry spoke the immortal words, “I understand the story of Pikachu.” On Friday January 15, the Presidential Inauguration Committee dropped the official soundtrack to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris’s swearing-in. DJ D-Nice and Raedio curated the 46-song playlist in honor of Biden’s position as the 46th president of the United States. The Biden-Harris team said in a statement that the playlist “represents the diversity of our nation, and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America.” CEO of the Presidential Inauguration Committee Tony Allen added, “Today we are excited to share President-elect Biden’s and Vice-President-elect Harris’ official inaugural playlist with the nation. These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

The playlist features American artists across genres, including tracks previously featured at the Biden Victory Drone Show, like the Kygo “Higher Love” remix, Springsteen’s “We Take Care of Our Own,” and Hall & Oates’s “You Make My Dreams (Come True).” There’s also oldies from Bob Marley, Curtis Mayfield, and the Doobie Brothers, and new-ies from the likes of SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and Dua Lipa. And as a nod to stuff Biden probably actually listens to, they threw in some Steely Dan, baby!