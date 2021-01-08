Listen to R&B Duo dvsn Throw It Back to 2008 With ‘Use Somebody’ Remix

Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

Have recent political events got you craving for a simpler time, yet still hoping for a better tomorrow? Then you might want to listen to dvsn’s remix of the Kings of Leon classic “Use Somebody” which dropped at midnight on Friday, January 8 on OVO Sound, ahead of their forthcoming project Amusing Her Feelings, a continuation of their most recent album A Muse In Her Feelings,. The R&B duo is no stranger to covers or remixes, having previously remixed Aaliyah’s “One in a Million,” Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On,” and Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” in 2016. In 2020, dvsn dropped their song “Blessings” fully R&B-ify the rock song with incredible success, and even mix in another classic Kings of Leon other classic song halfway through. It’s the best cover of a Kings of Leon since Bey covered “Sex on Fire.” Check out dvsn’s take on King of Leon’s “Use Somebody” below.