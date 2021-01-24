Kodak Black Releases Track With Lyrics About Trump Commuting His Sentence

One of Donald Trump’s last acts as president, besides one more bombastic spin of “Gloria” to the chagrin of Laura Branigan’s ghost, was to issue some final presidential pardons. These included a full pardon for Lil Wayne and a commuted sentence for rapper Kodak Black, as both were serving time for weapons charges. On January 23, three days after tweeting his thanks for the commuted sentence, Black released a new single, “Last Day In,” about being sprung from his original 46-month sentence. Partway through the track, after rapping about how the first things he wants when he’s out of jail are sushi and some coochie, Black acknowledges the presidential pardon, saying, “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money.” It’s gotta be Grant, right?

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021