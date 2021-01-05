Locked Down Trailer: Quarantine Won’t Stop Anne Hathaway From Stealing a Diamond

Tired quarantine: Have a snack, maybe a walk, repeat. Wired quarantine: Channel all of your vengeful career energy into stealing $3 million worth of diamonds from Harrods just because. In the first trailer for Locked Down, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star as a couple living in London on the brink of a COVID-accelerated breakup who are able to bypass therapy when this heist opportunity of a lifetime presents itself. “It’s not about the virus,” her character justifies. “It’s about what I am and what I do for a living!” We guess we can support this, as long as they don’t harm the gourmet-foods section. The film, which includes an appearance from Mindy Kaling and is therefore a spiritual sequel to Ocean’s 8, will be released on HBO Max (now with 100 percent more Roku) on January 14.

