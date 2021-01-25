Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

If you enjoyed the spine-tingling, visually-compelling whizz-bang of HBO’s Lovecraft Country this past summer, here’s hoping the series’ creator will bring some of that boom to the Tomb. According to the Hollywood Reporter Misha Green is set to write and direct MGM’s upcoming Tomb Raider sequel. It will be the Underground creator’s first feature directing gig.

Franchise star Alicia Vikander will return for the film as the titular explorer Lara Croft, who she also portrayed in 2018’s Tomb Raider, directed by Roar Uthaug. As for what the plot of the sequel might be, only you dyed-in-the-wool fans of the Tomb Raider video game franchise are going to be able to suss that out.

“My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow,” Green tweeted Monday about her preferred Lara Croft adventure, alongside a string of emojis that promise just the kind of mountain-climbing, zombie-escaping, dinosaur-fighting mash-up we can get onboard with.

My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m thinking something like:



🔦⛏🗻🗿🧟‍♂️👊🏻🏺 🦖🔫🔫🏃🏻‍♀️



*whispers* Who’s as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? 🤑💃🏾🤩 #TombRaider — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) January 25, 2021