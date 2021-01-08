Lucy Lawless Knocks Some Sense Into Kevin Sorbo on Twitter

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

No one is safe from Xena, the Warrior Princess’s takedowns, even her former co-stars. Xena’s Lucy Lawless took Hercules’s Kevin Sorbo to task on Twitter yesterday, after Sorbo tweeted out baseless right-wing conspiracy theories about Wednesday’s Capitol riot. Sorbo quote-tweeted a claim that the riot was caused by “Leftist agitators,” adding, “They don’t look like patriots to me.” Lawless replied, “No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.” She wrapped up her extremely effective takedown with the evergreen hashtags, “#keepingYourFilthyHandsclean” and “#enabler.” Sorbo has not responded to Lawless’s reply, probably because he was knocked unconscious by Lawless’s use of the word “peanut.”

