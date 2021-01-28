Lupin to Return to Netflix for Part Two Summer 2021

Yep, he also looks good in suits. Photo: Netflix

Get in the group chats and let everyone know French Bae is back. Omar Sy is returning as Assane Diop, thief and master of looking good in every kind of hat, later this year. Netflix confirmed that part two of Lupin, the French series that gave us 2021’s first TV crush, will hit the site this summer. The show, led by Sy, has been No. 1 on Netflix across ten countries, according to a release. The next five episodes are directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at Second Sight). Cast members Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, and more are set to return. If Assane hasn’t already stolen your heart, here’s what everyone else has been tweeting about. Twenty-five years after his father is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace, Assane Diop plots his revenge, inspired by a book about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. Sorry if it took you this long to realize it’s not about werewolves, but, hey, maybe in part two.

LUPIN: PART 2 | SUMMER 2021 pic.twitter.com/BzMHnjo7Fb — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 28, 2021