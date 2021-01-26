Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

We love this for them. According to Deadline, Matt Rogers, HBO Max’s Haute Dog host and Vulture’s own former Drag Race recapper, and Punam Patel, Netflix’s Special standout, have been cast in Vanessa Bayer’s Showtime pilot I Love This for You. The pair join previously-announced castmates Molly Shannon, Cybill Shepard, Ayden Mayeri, and Paul James.

Co-created with SNL alum Jeremy Beiler, I Love This for You follows Vanessa Bayer’s protagonist “who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home-shopping channel host.” Her character will be joined on set by Patel’s Tami, an “offbeat backstage producer” and Rogers’ Darcy, the “ingratiating right-hand man to the CEO of a home-shopping network.” Michael Showalter is attached to direct the project, with Jessi Klein serving as showrunner. Honestly, we love this for everybody.