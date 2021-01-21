Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Charges Weren’t Dropped: ‘You Going to Jail’

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has once again needed to come to her own defense against rumors. The rapper logged on to Twitter to deny false reports that the assault charges against Tory Lanez had been dropped. Lanez is currently facing one felony count each for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, after allegedly shooting the rapper, real name Megan Pete, in both feet on July 12. “AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET,” she tweeted less than an hour after the rumor went viral. “Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.” In September, a Billboard report alleged that Tory Lanez’s team was spreading misinformation to “campaign press” on his behalf.

“Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ?” she continued in another tweet. “The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.” The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Vulture that the case would go forward; the next court proceeding will take place in mid-February. (On November 18, Lanez pleaded not guilty to the charges.) In the months since, Megan Thee Stallion has bounced back, releasing her debut album, Good News, in the aftermath of the assault, which required her to have surgery. “I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit,” Megan Thee Stallion added in another emotional tweet. “Im going to keep staying positive.”

Additional reporting by Victoria Bekiempis.