Meghan McCain ‘Missed Everyone’ on The View, Even Joy Behar

Meghan McCain got a warm welcome back to The View last week, after taking three months off for maternity leave, when co-host Joy Behar told her, “I did not miss you. Zero.” But during her January 11 Watch What Happens Live appearance, McCain told her friend Andy Cohen, “I will say, I missed everyone. Even if some people didn’t miss me, I missed the show. We’re a family.” For those who didn’t get that clear jab at Behar, conservative McCain went on to name her staunchly liberal colleague. “Whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show. Joy’s not going anywhere on the show. We all have to live and coexist together, just like Americans right now,” she added.

And Behar wasn’t the only target of McCain’s shade on WWHL, either. She also addressed her previous awkward WWHL appearance with The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd, when Dodd called her “a trust-fund baby” and “a PHD: Papa Has Dough.” “She was so mean to me and had clearly had some drinks beforehand, and now I’ve totally turned on her,” McCain said during a segment about her Real Housewives opinions. “Remember how weird she was? And she was like calling me a trust-fund kid and said I’d never worked a day in my life. I get up every day at 5 a.m. to work, man. What are you talking about? She was so mean.”

Here’s one more for good measure: McCain also hit at The Real World: Las Vegas’s Trishelle Cannatella, who tweeted a question to Cohen. “I really want to know how she can claim to support the LGBTQIA community and defend Republicans and Trump?” she wrote. “Also why did she block me? Seems she can dish it but can’t take it.” “Has anybody watched The View?” McCain replied. “I can dish it and can’t take it? All I do is take it!” She went on to add, “I’m not even justified the rest of this with an answer. I blocked her because she’s a troll.” McCain did go on to explain her views on marriage equality, but now we just want to know more about why she thinks Cannatella’s a troll.