Watch Meghan McCain Call Trump a ‘Mad King’ on The View

“You are scum of the Earth.” @MeghanMcCain condemns the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked: “[Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king... Our country cannot go on like this.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/kiufxbcczH — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021

A day after her anger went viral, Meghan McCain is channeling that rage toward the pro-Trump mob that rioted at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night. She even had smoke for the president himself. “The bedrock of our democracy and the bedrock of who we are as Americans is the peaceful transition of power, and he is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king,” she says. “And at this point I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout. We have to invoke the 25th Amendment.” For those who haven’t become Constitutional scholars this election cycle, the 25th amendment to the Constitution allows the vice-president and a majority of cabinet to remove the president. Several Democratic leaders have pushed to use the 25th Amendment following the violent attack at the Capitol, including New York’s Senator Chuck Schumer.

The ladies on The View were in agreement today, with even Whoopi Goldberg chiming in supportively and letting McCain get through her monologue. “You are scum of the Earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda and that agenda has been directly, directly sent by President Trump and then he didn’t disavow it, he didn’t send in the National Guard, and then he called them ‘special’ and said we loved them,” she said, in her own “We should totally just stab Caesar!” moment. “Ivanka Trump called these people ‘patriots.’ I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service as does everyone on this show. You are hurting our country.” We’ll let you savor the Oliver Cromwell quotation she ends with in the clip above.