Don’t Be a Quack, Watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer

GameStop isn’t the only thing flying high today. Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks revival has finally grown out of its duckling stage, with Game Changers picking back up with coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) 25 years after we last saw him dominate the ice. He’s now running his own rink and just waiting to inspire a new crop of young hockey talent, which is sorely needed when we check in with the Mighty Ducks: They’ve since eschewed their misfit spirit to grow into a mini 1980 Miracle on Ice-esque gang, a pivot that encourages a mother of a cut player (Lauren Graham) to create a team for tweens who are “too small or too slow, or just want to go out there and play.” We give Coach Bombay one episode until he turns them all into wrist-shot legends. The ten-episode Game Changers will premiere on March 26.

