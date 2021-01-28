Miley Cyrus Takes NPR’s Tiny Desk to an Even Tinier Room

Photo: YouTube

Cover queen Miley Cyrus took the “home” element of her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert to the next level in her performance for the NPR series today. She enters her own Alice in Wonderland–esque shrunken bedroom dressed head-to-toe in fur, donning a cowboy hat and grandiose sunglasses. She kicks off her set with a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” lounging on the pink bedsheets, gazing into the camera as if she’s high off of her own psychedelic fumes. Let’s just go ahead and add this cover to the roster of iconic Miley covers, and record a studio version stat. Giving us classic rock for the ages, she dove into “Golden G-String” and “Prisoner” from her album Midnight Sky, showing off the mullet rock and roll enough to spark envy in Billy Ray. She leaned away from the pop elements in these tracks and further into the psych-rock textures, with the pared-down instrumentals highlighting Cyrus’s gritty vocals. For “Prisoner” she steps out of her room and joins her masked-up band, crouching down and letting her voice sail toward the camera. She proved that Hannah Montana really is a “Rock Star.”