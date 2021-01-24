Miley Cyrus to Headline TikTok Tailgate Before Super Bowl LV

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions

Tell that one-winged dove we’re going to need way more wings than that, not to mention folding chairs, brats, and the watery beer of your choosing. While the nation is still months away from proper tailgating season, Miley Cyrus announced Sunday that she’ll be headlining a “TikTok tailgate” ahead of February’s Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, depending on the outcome of their game today.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game,” the singer posted to Instagram today. “Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!” The concert, broadcasting from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium, will feature a live audience of 7,500 health care workers. According to Rolling Stone, the health care workers selected to attend the free event will reportedly be fully vaccinated, and will also attend the NFL championship game as a part of the previously-announced 22,000 fans allowed into the stadium.

If you don’t have TikTok, don’t worry; the tailgate concert will kick off on Sunday, February 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET on both the app and on CBS. As announced in November, The Weeknd will serve as this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will duet on “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful.”