He’s more of a Target guy anyway. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Morgan Wallen is releasing a 30-song double album on January 8, but thanks to Walmart, you may be able to get a head start on all that listening. The store has leaked Dangerous: The Double Album, according to a video Wallen posted to social media. “It’s been brought to my attention that some of my music, well my album, has leaked, at some Walmarts around the country,” Wallen said. “Man, I’ve been working on this album for three years. I’ll be damned if I’mma let Walmart do the leaking like that.” (As of now, Dangerous is only available for preorder on Walmart’s website, but it’s unclear if the album is available in stores.) Wallen promised fans, “I’m gonna start doing the leaking of the songs myself.” He’s since posted links to the songs “Warning,” “Dangerous,” and “Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt” on his Instagram Story.

Despite sharing part of a name, Wallen doesn’t even have much allegiance toward Walmart. “It’s kind of messed up, but I don’t shop at Walmart anyway,” he added in the video. “I also gave Target two extra songs. So if you’re going to buy my album physically, go to Target, baby.” He also tagged Target as the location when he posted the video to Instagram. (To be fair, Target hasn’t had the best track record with these things either.)

It’s not the first controversy to hit Wallen on this album cycle, after his October Saturday Night Live performance was canceled due to him partying without a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic; he later appeared on SNL in December. And like SNL, the leak doesn’t look likely to throw Wallen off course, either — Dangerous already became the most pre-saved album in Apple Music history last fall, and with no other major albums set to come out this Friday, it looks near-certain to hit No. 1. “Happy” “new” year.