Music Producer Phil Spector Is Dead at 81

Photo: Getty Images

Influential music producer Phil Spector died on Saturday, January 16, in a California hospital at the age of 81. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement that Spector’s “official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner in the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.” A source told TMZ that Spector “died from COVID-related complications, after being transferred from his prison cell to a hospital,” as his symptoms worsened after he contracted coronavirus in prison four weeks ago. Spector was serving a 19-to-life sentence for the 2003 second-degree murder of actress Lana Clarkson in his California residence.

Prior to his arrest, Spector was best known as a hit record producer who defined the girl group pop sound of the 1960s with hits like the Crystals’ “Da Doo Ron Ron” and the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.” In 1970, he produced The Beatles’ Let It Be. Spector pioneered the lush audio aesthetic known as the “Wall of Sound,” along with his Wrecking Crew session musicians at Gold Star Studios.