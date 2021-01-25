Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hope you purchased your coffee table in bulk, because Peacock reportedly just bought the exclusive rights to WWE wrestling and there are about to be 100% more powerbombs in your living room. According to Variety, NBCUniversal and WWE Network, which launched in 2014, have arrived at “a multiyear agreement,” allegedly worth over one billion dollars, which will transfer WWE’s subscribers in the United States over to Peacock and launch WWE Network on the app March 18. Peacock Premium subscribers can have access to wall-to-wall brawls for $4.99 a month, or $9.99 a month if you prefer watching your chin music without commercials.

Between on-demand content and a dedicated 24/7 channel, mat-hungry subscribers will have access to 17,000 hours of WWE entertainment, in addition to live wrestling events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Variety also notes that, as of 2022, WWE will produce “one signature documentary annually.” All in all, a serious contender for your longtime binge-watching winner and still Peacock champion, The Office.