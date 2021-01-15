Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Netflix will be adapting three books by author, anti-racism activist, and historian Ibram X. Kendi, reports Entertainment Weekly; the director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research joins all three projects as executive producer. Girlfriends creator Mara Brock Akil will executive produce and Music by Prudence Oscar-winner Roger Ross Williams will direct a “hybrid documentary/scripted feature’ based on Kendi’s 2016 non-fiction tome Stamped From The Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas In America, in addition to a “companion documentary” for young adults based on STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism and You, Kendi’s 2020 release with YA author Jason Reynolds, which translates the concepts of Stamped From The Beginning for younger readers.

Antiracist Baby, Kendi’s 2020 children’s book with illustrator Ashley Lukashevsky, will, naturally, be formatted into “a series of musical animated vignettes aimed at preschoolers,” with Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee attached to produce.

“I’m elated these projects landed at Netflix. What a wonderful partner,” the author said in a statement Friday. “I’m elated to work with Roger Ross Williams, Mara Brock Akil, and Chris Nee. They are such ambitious, innovative, and passionate creators who are committed to racial justice. But I’m really elated for the viewers, for the adults and children who will be captivated, informed, and transformed by these projects.”