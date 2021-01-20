New Radicals Fulfill Campaign Promise to Reunite at Biden Inauguration

We’ve got the music in us once again. Photo: PBS News Hour/YouTube

He may not have united the country quite yet, but just hours into his presidency, Joe Biden has reunited New Radicals for the first time in over two decades. The one-hit-wonder band played its one hit, “You Get What You Give,” during Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris’s virtual inauguration parade, one of the many celebrations planned in lieu of a full in-person ceremony. Lead singer Gregg Alexander dusted off his signature bucket hat for the performance, which was overlaid with Biden supporters holding signs bearing messages of support for the new less-than-radicals entering the White House.

“When we heard that ‘You Get What You Give’ was a Biden family anthem, we pledged if Joe won, we’d get together and play our little song — both in memory and in honor of our new president’s patriot son Beau and also with the prayer of Joe being able to bring our country together again,” Alexander said ahead of the performance. Biden wrote in his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad, that “You Get What You Give” was his late son Beau’s “theme song” after his brain-cancer diagnosis. “The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be OK, follow your heart,” Biden wrote. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, now the first Second Gentleman, made “You Get What You Give” his walkout song on the campaign trail.

Watch the New Radicals reunion around one hour and 17 minutes into the inauguration parade livestream. One campaign promise down, many to go.