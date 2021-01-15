Sylvain Sylvain, New York Dolls Guitarist and Punk Icon, Dead at 69

Photo: Marc Marnie/Redferns

Sylvain Sylvain, a formative figure in punk and glam-rock music and guitarist for New York Dolls, has died at the age of 69 from cancer. Rolling Stone reports that Sylvain, born Sylvain Mizrahi, had been battling the disease for several years. Shredding on genre-defining songs such as “Personality Crisis” and “Trash” with an androgynous flair, Sylvain remained with New York Dolls throughout their entire tenure as a band, beginning with 1973’s self-titled debut up until their final album, 2011’s Dancing Backward in High Heels. Lenny Kaye, a member of the Patti Smith Group, penned an obit for his friend on Facebook. “His role in the band was as lynchpin, keeping the revolving satellites of his bandmates in precision,” he wrote. “His corkscrew curls, tireless bounce, exulting in living his dream, asking the crowd to sing along, and so we will. His twin names, mirrored, becomes us.” Fellow New York Dolls member David Johansen also mourned Sylvain on social media, writing that he “instantly loved” his “best friend” when they first met at a rehearsal. “I’m gonna miss you old pal,” he added. “I’ll keep the home fires burning.” Read on for more tributes.

RIP #SylvainSylvain here with Johnny Thunders back in the ‘70’s pic.twitter.com/u6sdNzQXJI — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 15, 2021

RIP Sylvain Sylvain, bringing the style and swagger to the original Glam-Punk Gods #NewYorkDolls! Heroes to my Heroes... I’m gonna put on “Trash” & “Pills” & “(There’s Gonna Be A) Showdown” in honor of Sylvain and the rest of the lipstick killers! pic.twitter.com/Vm9Oo5bDrD — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) January 15, 2021

So many tears so many who have passed. Sylvain Sylvain created the New York Dolls, clothed the New York Dolls, put a guitar in Johnny‘s hands, wrote fantastic songs and lived the life, a life that manifested bands all over the world. You are loved Syl. pic.twitter.com/eZmBpvudMF — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 15, 2021

Aw man....One of the NYC originals, Sylvain Sylvain has passed away. He was a true sweetheart. In 1980 sitting on a couch in my old band loft, he gave me my stage name of Steve Stevens. Where’d ya get that beat, got that beat on 14th street. pic.twitter.com/90zp6zaDUj — Steve Stevens (@Stevestevens) January 15, 2021