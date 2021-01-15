Nicolas Cage Massacres Animatronics in the Willy’s Wonderland Trailer

Please give a bloody welcome, guts and all, to the newest entry in the Rage Cage canon. In this exclusive trailer for Willy’s Wonderland, Nicolas Cage’s drifter character doesn’t even muster a syllable while everything around him goes to hell: After his car breaks down near an abandoned family fun center, the owner offers to pay for his repairs in exchange for one night shift of janitorial duties. Sounds like a good deal … oh, up until all of the center’s animatronic mascots come to life, marvels at Cage’s flesh, and wants to make him a human sacrifice. An officer (Beth Grant, always welcome) and a bunch of teens try to warn him of Willy’s dark history, but as always, it seems Cage has everything under control. (The man bludgeons an ostrich to death.) “He’s not trapped in there with them,” a teen epiphanizes, “they’re trapped in here with him.” The film will be released on-demand on February 12.

