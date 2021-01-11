Today in “news that will make Debra Messing post something she’ll later regret,” Nicole Kidman is in negotiations to don her latest in a series of red wigs to play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s film Being the Ricardos. Deadline reports that Javier Bardem is in talks to star opposite Kidman as Ball’s on-and-offscreen husband, Desi Arnaz. Sorkin will direct his screenplay for Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, “The film is set during one production week of I Love Lucy — Monday table read through Friday audience filming,” so we’re getting Studio 60 vibes already. The film will center on Ball and Arnaz facing a crisis that may wreck their marriage and careers. More like Vitameatavegemite! Get it? Because she’s Australian?
Nicole Kidman Replaces Cate Blanchett As the Australian Hollywood Wants to Play Lucille Ball
Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock