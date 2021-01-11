Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Today in “news that will make Debra Messing post something she’ll later regret,” Nicole Kidman is in negotiations to don her latest in a series of red wigs to play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s film Being the Ricardos. Deadline reports that Javier Bardem is in talks to star opposite Kidman as Ball’s on-and-offscreen husband, Desi Arnaz. Sorkin will direct his screenplay for Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, “The film is set during one production week of I Love Lucy — Monday table read through Friday audience filming,” so we’re getting Studio 60 vibes already. The film will center on Ball and Arnaz facing a crisis that may wreck their marriage and careers. More like Vitameatavegemite! Get it? Because she’s Australian?