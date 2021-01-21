No Time to Die Has Another New Time to Not Die

Photo: Nicole Dove/United Artists Releasing

Daniel Craig simply refuses to not die on a TV screen. Craig’s final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, has been delayed once again, and is now set to be released on October 8, 2021. Once upon a time, the film was originally set to come out in November of 2019, but was pushed to April of 2020 after director Danny Boyle left the project over creative differences. Boyle was replaced by Cary Fukunaga, but due to a little global pandemic called the coronavirus No Time To Die was delayed from April to November of 2020, and then to April of 2021, and now to October of 2021. Apparently, COVID really doesn’t want to see Craig leave the franchise.

Craig’s farewell to the franchise sees his James Bond coaxed out of retirement by Felix Leiter, played by Jeffery Wright, to help find a missing scientist. On the mission, Bond goes toe-to-toe with Safin, a new Bond villain played by Rami Malek, who’s got his paws on some dangerous technology. The film also features the talents of Billie Eilish, who sings the opening theme “No Time to Die” which was released in February of 2020. Almost two years later, Eilish’s song will open Craig’s final foray as 007 in theaters [fingers crossed] across the world.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021