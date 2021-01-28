Norman Lear to Receive Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet

Television writer and producer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award from this year’s Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced today. At 98 years old, Lear is set to become the third recipient of the award, established in 2018 to honor outstanding contributions in television both on and off the screen. Shows in the NLCU (Norman Lear Cinematic Universe) include All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons, and One Day at a Time — many of which addressed social issues like race and abortion rarely discussed on television at the time. “Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation,” said HFPA president Ali Sar. “His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television.” Last year, the HPFA gave the prize to Ellen Degeneres, which has … not aged well. But you can still watch Lear get his award on February 28, however they pull off this show.