One Night in Miami Trailer: 4 Icons Walk Into a Hotel

Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke walk into a hotel room … but it’s no joke. In Regina King’s directorial debut, based on the drama by Soul co-director Kemp Powers, the four great men find themselves in the same hotel room in February 1964, celebrating Muhammad Ali’s — then a young Cassius Clay — win over Sonny Liston. It’s a fictional account of a real night, pinpointing a pivotal moment for each of the four men and in the civil-rights movement. Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr. star in the trailer, as the men discuss the weight of Black celebrity. “You brothers could move mountains without lifting a finger,” Bed-Adir’s Malcolm X encourages them. Helmed by Oscar and Emmy Award winner King, Powers himself adapted the script for the screen. The supporting cast includes Beau Bridges, Jeremy Pope, Joaquin Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, and Lance Reddick. One Night in Miami opens in select theaters and hits Amazon Prime on January 15.

