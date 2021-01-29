Oscar Futures: Da 5 Bloods Storms Back Into the Race

Up

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Like his co-star, Raci got the win at the NBR, part of an all-around good week for Sound of Metal: The hearing-loss drama was one of a half-dozen films to appear on both the AFI and NBR lists, and landed a Best First Feature nom at the Indie Spirits. Acting and sound nominations are almost certainly in order, but could this buzzy indie earn a spot in Best Picture, as well?