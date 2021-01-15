Oscar Futures: Nomadland Aces the Season’s First Test

Up

Nomadland

The tastemaker phase of awards season did not begin with Nomadland dominating — both the New York and L.A. critics notably went in different directions with their top picks — but it sure is ending that way. Chloé Zhao’s ode to magic hour notched a few auspicious wins this week, taking Best Film from the National Society of Film Critics, plus Best Feature and the Audience Award at the Gothams. As always with these early awards, caution must be paid to sample size (the Gothams are voted on by like, five people), but add those trophies to Zhao’s mountain of Best Director laurels, and Nomadland looks to have solidified its status as the cinéaste’s choice in the Best Picture race. That’s not always a sure ticket to Oscar glory, though Moonlight and Parasite could tell you it’s not the death knell it once was, either.