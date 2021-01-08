Oscar Futures: The Fifth Awards Season of the Trump Era

Up

Trial of the Chicago 7, News of the World, Judas and the Black Messiah, et al.

I used to wonder if, after the chaos and trauma of the past four years, Joe Biden’s victory might spur voters to symbolically turn the page on Donald Trump’s presidency by rewarding gentler, or even escapist, fare. But Wednesday’s insurrection at the Capitol is a sign that, while we may be through with the Trump era, the Trump era is not through with us. As in every year since 2016, I suspect the campaigns that can best make the case for their films’ political resonance — and there will be a lot of them trying — will have the advantage in Best Picture.