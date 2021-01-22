Oscar Futures: Will the Malcolm & Marie Backlash Sink Its Chances?

Down

Malcolm & Marie

Sam Levinson’s quarantine-shot drama debuted to a euphoric reaction from the Hollywood quote-mavens, who pegged the movie as a possible late-breaking contender in many major categories. But with the embargo ending Friday, critics have been far less kind, dubbing the film “masturbatory,” “blinkered,” “shouty,” “hammy,” and “shrill.” (And those are the ones who liked it!) Does the fact that the movie singles out film critics by name have anything to do with it? Possibly, but to focus entirely on the sour grapes would obscure the movie’s genuine flaws — namely its thin characters, overwritten monologues, and extremely self-satisfied energy that make it feel, in the words of The Playlist’s Robert Daniels, like a “film-school homework assignment.” Yikes.