Photo: Netflix

The poor people of post-WWI Birmingham, England could probably use a break from Tommy Shelby and the brutal Peaky Blinders gang, but they’re definitely going to miss having something exciting to watch on the telly. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the BAFTA-winning drama starring Cillian Murphy will come to an end after the show’s currently-filming sixth season; the BBC series, available to stream on Netflix, has just entered production. According to Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, while the show itself might be coming to an end, the story of family, organized crime, and timeless men’s haircuts will continue, though he stops short of announcing a film or other permutation of the show.

“Peaky is back and with a bang,” Knight told THR. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”