Naomi Watts Movie Penguin Bloom Isn’t Even About Penguins

A Toronto International Film Festival movie called Penguin Bloom starring Naomi Watts could go one of two ways. Either it’s a Watts-narrated nature documentary about some sort of penguin mating period that’s like the superbloom but for penguins, or it’s a cryptically named quirky family drama in the vein of Infinitely Polar Bear that disappointingly doesn’t feature the cold-weather animal promised in the title. Unfortunately for anyone who wanted to watch Naomi Watts narrate a penguin orgy, this film is the latter. The trailer for Penguin Bloom introduces viewers to Watts using her actual Australian accent, playing a woman named Sam Bloom who becomes paralyzed and emotionally struggles through recovery. Bloom begins to open up and learn to get out there again (kayaking! Smiling! Bonding with her husband, Andrew Lincoln!) when her children adopt a wounded magpie and name it — oh my God — Penguin Bloom. Best Performance by a Supporting Bird since The Lighthouse? Find out when Penguin Bloom debuts on Netflix on January 27.

