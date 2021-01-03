Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Split Up

Photo: Getty Images

Turns out the third time is not the charm. Former Bachelor Peter Weber and former Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan have broken up, ending their nine month quarantine romance. Weber confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.” Weber went on to explain, “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.” Weber concludes the breakup announcement by thanking Flanagan, who he says he “will always have a special love for.” Flanagan has not commented on the news as yet.

The news comes after Weber revealed on Instagram just last week that Flanagan would be moving to New York City with him. According to E! News, the move played a part in the couple’s separation, with a source telling the site, “Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart. They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them.” This is Weber’s third breakup with a contestant from his season, after ending his engagement with season winner Hannah Ann Sluss and later breaking things off with runner-up Madison Prewett. Weber’s mom, Barbara, obviously also chimed in about her son’s breakup with Flanagan, writing on Instagram, “Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best.” There goes another quarantine couple.