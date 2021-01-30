Kelly Rowland Gave Birth to Her Second Son, Destiny’s Grandchild

Kelly in January 2020. Photo: Getty Images for Roc Nation

On Saturday, January 30, singer and actress Kelly Rowland revealed on Instagram that she had given birth to a baby boy, Noah Jon, on January 21. Rowland made her pregnancy public in October 2020, and had been posting extremely fun TikToks of herself working out, dancing, and generally looking great while very pregnant as late as January 20. Noah Jon is Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon’s second child, and she shared a photo of the newborn baby meeting their older son, 6-year-old Titan, with a caption saying, “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon/Greeted us!” He was born at 8:13 p.m., which almost made him born on the 21st hour, too, but the universe wasn’t ready for that kind of power.