Nicki Minaj Shows Off the Ultimate Barb, Her Baby

Photo: Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

The most elusive, mysterious baby of the year isn’t X Æ A-XII, because the only thing more high-status for a baby than having an unpronounceable robot name is having a top-level clearance mystery name. Enter Nicki Minaj’s 3-month-old son, who goes only by the codename Papa Bear, like he’s some sort of international super baby spy. He certainly dresses like one. On January 2, Minaj shared a first look at her son, whom she had with husband Kenneth Petty in September (technically it’s a second look, after she shared a pic of his wee little baby foot in October).

In the photos, Minaj shows off Papa Bear’s drip: He’s got a big chain necklace that says “Papa Bear,” he accessorizes an all-Fendi outfit with a watch bigger than his hand, and he smiles and wiggles in Gucci. Can you rap Burberry Baby Bear in a Baby Bentley ten times fast? Minaj shared the photos with a caption: “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she wrote. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.” She ended the caption with a message of support to other mothers during the pandemic, writing, “Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.” Papa Bear has already out-Barbed us all; we weren’t devoted enough fans to be birthed by Nicki.