Some Good News: Pokémon Snap Gets an April Release Date

While 2021 has largely proved to be an even more chaotic version of the hellscape that was 2020, we at least have some solace (read: taking pictures of a Squirtle riding a Lapras) to look forward to. New Pokémon Snap, a remake of the beloved Nintendo 64 game, is heading to Nintendo Switch on April 30. The game was announced last June alongside Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pack, but this is the first time we’ve gotten a release date.

New Pokémon Snap players will explore the beautiful Lental region in the Neo-One, an upgraded version of the domed Zero-One vehicle from the 1999 game. With the help of Professor Mirror, you’ll zoom around the Lental islands trying to take the best pictures of native Pokémon species in the wild. According to the new trailer, that includes familiar ‘mon faces like Pichu, Hippopotas, and Pokémon Sword and Shield’s best starter Pokémon, Grookey. (Do not @ me!) Like in the original, the professor will judge your photographs on their composition, because the arts are just as important as science, Mom!