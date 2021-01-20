Okay, You Can Unmute @POTUS Now

We did it. Photo: Patrick Semansky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As of 12 p.m Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, January 20, Donald Trump is no longer President of the United States. But equally important (at least to the man obsessed with live-tweeting Fox and Friends), he no longer has access to the @POTUS Twitter handle. Less than ten minutes after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, the official presidential Twitter account switched hands to the Biden administration. It now features a GQ-esque photo of President Biden and an updated bio: “46th President of the United States, husband to @FLOTUS, proud dad & pop.” (The @FLOTUS handle has also switched over from Melania Trump to Dr. Jill Biden.) The first tweet from the newly Trumpless account takes a sharp turn away from the conspiracy theorizing and divisive rhetoric of the past four years, with President Biden promising to “[head] to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”

If you did the smart thing by muting @POTUS back in 2017 (and Mike Pence’s @VP, which was also evil, just more banally so), you can go ahead and hit that “unmute” button now. You can also follow Douglas Emhoff’s brand new @SecondGentleman account for what will undoubtedly be some high-level Wife Guy content.

To be fair, Trump hasn’t had access to that Twitter account for the past two weeks. After weeks of spewing false claims of election fraud and years of slinging insults and lies, Twitter finally suspended Trump’s personal account and deleted tweets he sent from the @POTUS account after the ban went into effect. Still, it’s comforting to know I’ll never again accidentally scroll past a Trump tweet complaining about Fake News or Kristen Stewart breaking up with Robert Pattinson. We did it, Chrissy.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021