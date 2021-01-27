Summer Walker and Her Baby Bump Radiate Peace in the ‘Body’ Video

Here it is: The only three minutes of peace you’ll get all day. Take a breath to the beat of Summer Walker’s “Body” with the long-awaited music video. The track debuted on her 2019 platinum album Over It, alongside “Come Thru” featuring Usher and “Playing Games.” Now over a year later, the music video highlights her pregnancy with Over It producer London on da Track. Filmed in Calabasas and Malibu, California, by director Lacey Dukes, Walker is radiant in the sun as the camera gazes at her and her baby bump. Her journey to motherhood imbues self-love and meaning into the sexy R&B track. The Atlanta native confirmed her pregnancy in November, but slammed the “bum ass” London on da Track on Instagram a week later. “Well I guess I’ll just put it all in an album, collect my millions, and be on my marry [sic] way,” she posted at the time. Watch the new “Body” video for your own peace and Summer Walker’s.

Related