If you feel a teeny, tiny pair of claws tugging on your hair tonight, willing you to buy a ticket for Ratatouille The TikTok Musical, don’t try to fight the will of your rodent pilot. First of all, having a talented rat take the reigns of your life for a while sounds like a vacation. Second of all, each pass purchased for the crowd-sourced theatrical event, starring Titus Burgess, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, and Ashley Park, among others, raises money for performers in financial need. According to Deadline, the production has so far brought in over a million dollars for the Actor’s Fund.

“I am thrilled that we’ve begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy,” the Actors Fund President and CEO Joseph P. Benincasa told Deadline. “Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together to make it all happen so wonderfully.”

Perhaps the first meme-musical, the extremely online, crowdsourced Ratatouille show emerged from the TikTok theater community, who created a full production based on the 2007 Pixar film about Remy, a rat who happens to be a culinary wizard and must captain a struggling cook in his pursuit of a five-star food experience.

In case you missed Ratatouille The TikTok Musical’s premiere on Friday, or your quarantine pod’s respective rats were all focused on making a big New Year’s Day brunch for your hangovers, don’t worry. The production is currently available to purchase on-demand, but only until Monday, January 4 at 7 p.m. ET, so get those little paws moving.