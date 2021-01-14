Photo: FilmMagic for HBO

After publicly vowing that he would never work with DC Films President Walter Hamada, Ray Fisher confirmed that Warner Bros. has removed him from the cast of the upcoming DC Film, The Flash. In a lengthy social media post on Wednesday, January 13, Fisher went into painstaking detail regarding his dismissal from the film, his months long battle with WarnerMedia, and, most notably, his negative experiences with Hamada.

After revealing that he would no longer be appearing as Cyborg in the forthcoming film, Fisher said that while he “strongly disagreed with their decision,” it is ultimately “unsurprising.” Fisher has been involved in an investigation with DC’s parent company, WarnerMedia, after accusing director Joss Whedon of alleged “abusive behavior” and racism on set of reshoots for Justice League. In his post, Fisher accuses Hamada of intentionally spreading lies and misinformation about Fisher and purposefully attempting “to undermine the Justice League investigation, in order to protect his friend, and former co-president Geoff Johns.” Johns has since left Warner Bros.

Fisher goes on to provide a detailed account of how Hamada tried to minimize the misconduct situation in order to protect his colleagues and himself, ultimately claiming that Hamada is not fit to serve as DC President. “I maintain that Walter Hamada is unfit for a position of leadership – and I am willing, at any point, to submit to a polygraph test to support my claims against him,” Fisher writes. “I don’t know how many instance of workplace abuse Walter has attempted to cover in the past, but hopefully the Justice League investigation will be the last.” Fisher ends his screed with the following quote from Emmet Till’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley, a small nod to his next artistic venture where he will star as Gene Mobley in the ABC miniseries Women of the Movement: “You reach a point in life where you simply must take a stand.” You can read Fisher’s full statement below.