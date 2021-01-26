A Baby and a Dragon Save the Day in New Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer

Update January 26, 2021: The official trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon just dropped, giving us a closer look at the movie’s magical mythology beyond its similarities to a certain other cartoon fantasy. As the full trailer reveals, Raya follows its titular character as she attempts to unite her kingdom, Kumandra, which has been divided into four nations for as long as she can remember, with the help of Awkwafina’s last dragon, who isn’t what anyone expected. “I’m not, like, the best dragon,” the last dragon admits. “Have you ever done a group project, but there’s, like, that one kid that didn’t pitch in as much but still ended up with the same grade?” The trailer also features our first look at Raya’s formidable nemesis, Namaari, voiced by Gemma Chan, as well as a very slick baby con artist, who Raya recruits on her mission to save Kumandra. Raya and the Last Dragon hits theaters and Disney+ on March 5.

October 21, 2020

Hurry up and finish that Legend of Korra rewatch before Disney introduces you to a new heroine, Raya. In the teaser trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, she leaps, kicks, and all but bends elements like the feisty Avatar we’ve grown to love from the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel. Starring Kelly Marie Tran, the Walt Disney Studios animated film blends Southeast Asian cultures from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and more to tell the story of Raya, a highly trained guardian of the dragon gem (not a princess!), and her divided people as they battle an evil force. “Now, to restore peace, I must find the last dragon,” she declares. “My name is Raya.” Joining her on the quest to find the last dragon, which is voiced by Awkwafina, is her adorable armadillo sidekick, Tuk Tuk. We’ll take 15 plushies, thank you very much. Raya and the Last Dragon comes from directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, and producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho. The quest is set to begin in theaters in March 2021.