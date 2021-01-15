So, Which Real Housewife of New York Tested Positive for COVID-19?

Photo: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

How’s this for a blind item? One of the cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, just as the housewives were readying for their finale trip to Upstate New York. But here’s the kicker: We don’t know who the mystery housewife is. Reporting the news, “Page Six” wrote, “We’re aware of their name, but we won’t identify them because they haven’t given us permission to do so. However, we’re told their symptoms are mild.” The positive test will now likely pause filming — and postpone that trip — for two weeks. Back in October, a positive test on the crew threw off filming for a two-week quarantine period as well. “The cast is taking the pandemic very seriously and just wants their castmate to get better so they can finish up and deliver what’s going to be a stellar season,” a show source told Entertainment Tonight.

Who could this mystery COVID-positive housewife possibly be? Could it be Ramona Singer, who claimed last July that she was protected after testing positive for antibodies and just celebrated the New Year in Palm Beach, Florida? (We wouldn’t be so sure — according to her Instagram Story, she went out to dinner last night.) Did Sonja Morgan catch it after her enjoying her adventure to Bushwick? Or maybe it was the Countess herself, Luann de Lesseps, holding court with her mom in Sag Harbor and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell in New York? Did Leah McSweeney catch it amid promoting her new Married to the Mob line? Or is it newcomer Eboni K. Williams, who’s been busy covering the aftermath of the riot at the Capitol? As one Andy Cohen would say, we’ll have to watch what happens when RHONY returns.