Might as well spring on that Brooks Marks tracksuit, because The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City isn’t going anywhere. During January 19’s Watch What Happens Live — a gathering of Bravo authorities and superfans, including Danny Pellegrino, Sasha Morfaw, Evan Ross Katz, and Samantha Bush — Andy Cohen let slip that the newest addition to the Bravo Cinematic Universe would be sticking around for a second season. After Pellegrino said he was excited to see the next season of RHOSLC, if the show does come back, Cohen replied, “Oh, they’re coming back for a season two,” to his guests’ surprise and cheers from the virtual audience. Season one may not even be over yet, but you can rest assured knowing RHOSLC won’t be going the way of the ill-fated Real Housewives of D.C. Keep those fall Wednesday nights open.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Will Return for Season Two, Andy Cohen Confirms
Photo: Dan Boczarski/Bravo