Lady Rico of House Nasty Performs ‘OHFR?’ on The Tonight Show

She knows your secrets. Photo: YouTube

Dear gentle readers: Oh, for real? Rico Nasty made her television debut last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, exuding rococo vibes bound to make all of the Bridgerton ladies blush as she performed her single “OHFR?” from her newest album Nightmare Vacation. Not to be mistaken for the gossip Lady Danbury, Rico whispers into the telephone, keeping a tight lip concerning the ongoings of her estate. Donning pearls and perfectly coiled wig she busts it in front of a pianoforte and spills tea over teatime with the ladies. Trust that whatever secrets flow from her lips as lethal as her bars.