Much like a beautiful golden arm that slowly poisons you, Quibi struck many as a dubious proposition, even before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the entertainment industry into chaos. We may never know if a streaming platform that offered “quick bites” of content could have flourished in a normal year, but we might still get eyes on all the quick bites made for the now-defunct platform, created by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. According to the Wall Street Journal, Roku is reportedly in talks to potential buy Quibi’s content catalog, after the streaming platform announced its impending demise this fall.

Per the WSJ, Roku, the nation’s leading streaming player, is “pushing aggressively into content with its own ad-supported app, the Roku Channel.” Buying up Quibi’s library would “give Roku a roster of exclusive programming.” The company is reportedly in “advanced talks” with Quibi, so Roku users will still have to wait and see whether they’ll be able to check out Anna Kendrick’s sex doll comedy Dummy or Murder House Flip. It took them what felt like an eternity to get HBO Max on Roku. Apparently, they’re not about to make the mistake with Quibi!