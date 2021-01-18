Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Science dictates that drag queens in the Southern Hemisphere must death drop clockwise due to the Coriolis effect, and now we’re finally getting an entire reality show dedicated to examining the evidence. According to Entertainment Weekly, RuPaul’s Drag Race will be entering Australia and New Zealand purse first for a brand-new edition of the World of Wonder drag competition franchise titled, naturally, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talents in the world,” RuPaul said in a statement Monday. The titular queen, as well as longtime collaborator Michelle Visage, will be joining the judge’s panel for the show, which begins production this week and will premiere later this year. A third judge and the show’s celebrity judges will be named at a later date.

The show follows in the heels of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, Canada’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Thailand, Chile’s The Switch Drag Race, and the upcoming Drag Race Spain.