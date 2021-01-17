Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

While Vulture itself deemed 2003’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World “spectacular and intimate, thrilling and introspective,” and praised lead Russell Crowe for “his effortless authenticity and his stirring charisma” just this past August, other moviegoers may have had a harder time getting into director Peter Weir’s maritime Napoleonic war epic. If you count yourself among those audience members switching to something else midway through Master’s first act, Russell Crowe would like to officially declare: that’s on you, and you alone.

“That’s the problem with kids these days. No focus,” the Unhinged actor wrote Saturday, retweeting a post in which a Twitter user, musician Ian McNabb, praised Master and Commander as a useful sleep aid during quarantine and, inexplicably, tagged Crowe in the tweet.

“Peter Weirs film is brilliant,” the actor continued. “An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie.” In a subsequent tweet, McNabb points out that he is actually four years older than Crowe, so, hey, any day now, he should be enjoying that full 138-minute run time, and not just to conk out.