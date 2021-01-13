SAG Awards Bump Date Again to Avoid Clash with Grammys

Respect! Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

After the Grammys rescheduled their 2021 awards ceremony from January 31 to March 14 earlier this month, in response to the COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles, the Screen Actors Guild has had to push its own televised awards ceremony to a later date. The SAG Awards had already been rescheduled once to March 14, but The Hollywood Reporter notes the event will now take place on Sunday, April 4. The SAG Awards are often seen as a predictor for the Academy Awards acting winners, but even with this new date, the SAG Awards will remain a precursor, as the Oscars ceremony is set to take place on April 25. Meanwhile, on the East Coast, we may never know what happens with the 2020 slate of Tony Awards nominees. It’s the Schrödinger’s cat of awards shows.