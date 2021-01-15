Saved by the Bell’s Dustin Diamond Has Stage 4 Cancer

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Dustin Diamond, best known to audiences for portraying geeky high-schooler Screech during the original run of Saved by the Bell, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after seeking medical care for “a huge lump on his throat.” The actor’s rep told EW that he’s currently undergoing chemotherapy in Florida and will remain hospitalized “for a while” as the testing continues. “He was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired,” the rep stated. “On top of all this he also has shingles, so he’s been in a lot of pain.” Diamond, who was recently plagued by legal problems and didn’t appear in Peacock’s critically adored Saved by the Bell revival, has received public words of support from his former Bayside castmates Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen. “I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this,” Lopez wrote on social media, with Thiessen adding in an Instagram Story, “Thinking of you, Dustin.”