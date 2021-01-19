Governor Zach Morris Signs Saved by the Bell Season 2 Into Legislation

Photo: Casey Durkin/Peacock

Now do Great News next. Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, a self-aware satirical delight that brought back several of the show’s original stars to Bayside High, has been renewed for a second season. The streaming service confirmed today that 10 more episodes have been ordered, with Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar all expected to return for their lead or supporting roles. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons,” showrunner Tracey Wigfield said in a statement, “and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.” If we follow that narrative logic, Zach Morris will likely be president, Jessie Spano will run a self-help empire, and A.C. Slater will … still be teaching phys-ed.